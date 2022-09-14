Sarasota police arrest three in drug bust

The Sarasota Police Department last week executed a search warrant at a home in an investigation that began after a man died of a cocaine and fentanyl overdose there in May. On Sept. 9, officers arrested three people at 1119 40th St. on multiple felony drug charges.

Residents filed numerous complaints about activities at the home and officers executed several undercover drug buys from the home over the past several months, police said.

In addition to drugs and a weapon, SPD seized $2,701 in cash during last Friday's drug raid at a Sarasota home. (Courtesy Sarasota Police Department)

Arrested individuals and charges include:

Charles Allen, 54, of Sarasota, on charges of

Felony trafficking in cocaine 28-200 grams; and

Felony possession of a structure for trafficking in a controlled substance.

Sheena Denrow, 37, of Sarasota, on charges of

Felony sale of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a park;

Felony trafficking in cocaine 28-200 grams; and

Felony possession of a structure for trafficking in a controlled substance.

Derek Morgan, 41, of Sarasota, on charges of

Felony sale of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a park;

Felony sale of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a park;

Felony trafficking in cocaine 28g-200g (two counts); and

Felony possession of conveyance of structure for trafficking a controlled substance.

In addition, illegal narcotics and currency were retrieved from the home, including 38.7 grams of crack cocaine; 35 grams of powder cocaine; a Smith & Wesson 40-caliber semi-automatic, which was stolen in Sarasota County; and $2,701 in cash.

This case remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Sarasota Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 941-263-6070.