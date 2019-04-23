Sarasota police and DEA collecting unwanted prescription drugs

Those who have noticed a build-up of unused or expired prescription drugs in their medicine cabinet will have the chance to get rid of them safely on Saturday.

The Sarasota Police Department and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration will again allow residents to dispose of unwanted pills in the lobby of the Sarasota Police Department at 2099 Adams Lane.

The event, which will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, will mark the 17th time the organizations have partnered to help prevent drug abuse in Sarasota.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s National Survey on Drug Use and Health states that most misused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, with some even being stolen from a home medicine cabinet.

Because methods such as flushing medicine down the toilet or throwing pills in the trash is ill-advised, SPD encourages people to come to the event. However, SPD also has a permanent drop box in its headquarters lobby that can be accessed from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day.

The DEA can’t accept liquids, needles or sharp objects, but can accept pills and patches.