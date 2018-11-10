Sarasota playoff football roundup: 11.09.18

In Class 8A, Riverview High (9-3) defeated Treasure Coast High (7-5) 41-22. Senior Rams running back Ali Boyce had 12 carries for 138 yards and four touchdowns (one receiving) in the win. Sophomore running back Michael "Poodah" Hayes added 12 carries for 115 yards. The Rams defense picked off Treasure Coast three times. Riverview will next host rival Manatee High (8-4) in the regional semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16. The Rams defeated the Hurricanes 24-13 when the teams played at Manatee on Oct. 12.

In Class 3A, Cardinal Mooney High (8-3) was upset by Calvary Christian High (6-5) 34-31. Cougars junior running back Tray Hall had 202 yards and three touchdowns in the loss.

In Class 5A, Booker High (6-5) lost 10-6 to Lakewood High (6-5). Senior defensive lineman Jacques Bristol had two sacks on the night. Senior quarterback Eldrian Arnold found sophomore Jacquez Austin for the team's lone touchdown.