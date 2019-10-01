City unveils new Pioneer Park playground

Fifth graders from Bay Haven School of Basics Plus ran, swung and spun at Pioneer Park today as they celebrated the grand opening of a new playground.

The city cut the ribbon on the playground today, replacing equipment destroyed in a fire in February. Although the party responsible for that fire was never identified, city parks staff said the process of installing a new playground provided an opportunity to upgrade amenities at the park, located near Cocoanut Avenue and 12th Street.

The treehouse-themed playground includes slides, swings, climbing areas, a spherical spinning device, musical equipment and more.