City unveils new Pioneer Park playground

After the previous playground was destroyed in a fire, the city has replaced the equipment at the park near Cocoanut Avenue and 12th Street.
Fifth graders from Bay Haven School of Basics Plus ran, swung and spun at Pioneer Park today as they celebrated the grand opening of a new playground.
The city cut the ribbon on the playground today, replacing equipment destroyed in a fire in February. Although the party responsible for that fire was never identified, city parks staff said the process of installing a new playground provided an opportunity to upgrade amenities at the park, located near Cocoanut Avenue and 12th Street.
The treehouse-themed playground includes slides, swings, climbing areas, a spherical spinning device, musical equipment and more.