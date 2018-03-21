Sarasota photographer's work dazzles on Forever stamp

Gail Melville Shumway's picture of a firefly is one of the images featured in the USPS's Bioluminescent Life Forever stamps.

The United States Postal Service released its Bioluminescent Life Forever Stamps in February and features photography from Sarasota author and wildlife photographer Gail Melville Shumway.

The reflective stamps celebrate life forms that create their own light and perform a variety of functions, including support for medical research.

Shumway’s photograph of a glowing firefly was chosen to be featured as one of the Forever Stamps. Her photographs have been used by National Geographic Explorer, National Wildlife Federation and International Wildlife Conservation.