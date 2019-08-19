Sarasota PD looks for Citizens Academy applicants

The Sarasota Police Department is rolling out its Fall 2019 Citizens Academy,

Designed to offer an inside look at several facets of the department, the 10-12 week course will meet from 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays at police headquarters, beginning on Sept. 18.

Academy participants will gain insight into defensive tactics, traffic stops, working with police dogs, drug awareness, firearms, the marine unit, and other areas of police work.

The academy is free. Applicants must be at least 18 year of age and have no felony convictions or active warrants for their arrest. A valid drivers’ license is required, and applicants are subject to a background check. A binder and polo shirt are included.

Applications for the Sarasota Police Department Citizens Academy are online at sarasotapd.org Click on 'About Us' and search for 'Useful Links' for the application. Applicants can email or mail completed application to the Sarasota Police Department (Attention Officer Danny Robbins) 2099 Adams Lane, Sarasota, FL 34237

Use the email address [email protected] or call 954-7056.