City announces temporary park closures

Beginning Oct. 1, the city will take control of five parks and recreation facilities the county previously managed. As part of that transition, the city will temporarily close two of those facilities later this month.

The Arlington Park recreation and aquatic center will be closed Sept. 24-30. Payne Park Tennis Center will be closed Sept. 24-26.

In a release, the city said the closure would allow parks staff to train new personnel, clean and improve the properties and do other work ahead of the Oct. 1 date for assuming control of operations.

The city will hold a community meeting at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 26, regarding the future of the Payne Park Tennis Center. The meeting, located at Payne Park Auditorium, will give tennis players and others an opportunity to share their thoughts on the facility's needs going forward.

“We look forward to reopening, getting to know our patrons and hearing about how we can best serve them,” Parks and Recreation Director Jerry Fogle said in a release.