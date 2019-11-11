Circus Park Playground at Payne Park will close for about a month beginning Tuesday as the city undertakes a project to renovate the property.

The work will include resurfacing the grounds, repairing equipment and improving the landscaping, the city said in a release. According to a sign posted at Payne Park, the project is expected to continue through Dec. 16.

While the playground is closed, the city encouraged residents to visit its Parks and Recreation District website for a list of other park amenities in the city.