Parks master plan set for discussion

To improve the operation of city parks to an ideal level of service, officials would need to spend more than $200 million.

That’s according to the city’s Parks and Recreation Master Plan, set for discussion at Monday’s City Commission meeting.

Since August 2017, the city has been working with Gainesville-based consultant Barth Associates on the master plan, hoping to identify community priorities and craft a long-term outline for managing parks and recreation services.

Now, the commission will decide how it wants to proceed.

If You Go What: Regular City Commission meeting

When: 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 3

Where: Commission Chambers, City Hall, 1565 First St.

Parks and Recreation Director Jerry Fogle has said the scope of improvements within the master plan is likely too broad for the city to take on at one time. Staff has already asked commissioners to share their priorities.

Ahead of Monday’s meeting, the master plan team has identified a potential first phase of implementation. The phase includes about $70 million in spending over a 10-year period.

The proposal includes $22.6 million in deferred-maintenance expenses, $20.3 million toward small local parks, $17 million toward large community parks and recreation centers, $5 million toward urban open space and $5 million for acquisition of vacant land near existing parks.

Monday’s presentation also outlines a potential funding strategy for that first phase. Staff suggests a dedicated half-mill of property tax, grants, sales tax funds and impact fee funds could pay for the improvements.

In producing the master plan, Barth Associates found residents wanted to see enhancements to existing parks, improved connectivity to parks and the addition of new neighborhood parks.

The master plan outlines goals for creating equitable access to parks citywide, including a 10-minute walk to neighborhood parks and a 5-minute walk to small local parks in high-density areas. It also recommends ensuring a large park or recreation center is within three miles of every home.

In November, the commission approved the creation of a parks and recreation taxing district, which could allow the city to establish a dedicated property tax rate for funding parks operations. The commission has not decided on a level of funding for the park district.

The full agenda for Monday’s commission meeting can be found on the city’s website.