City closes Osprey Avenue for construction

A street closure on Osprey Avenue took effect today and will remain in place through March 2021, the city announced.

The closure, which extends from just north of the Hudson Bayou to Alta Vista Street, is associated with construction of Lift Station 87 in Luke Wood Park. Through traffic will be prohibited while the closure is in place. The closure will allow for installation of sewer lines, manholes and valves, the city said.

The city previously closed a portion of Osprey Avenue from August 2016 to July 2017 for Lift Station 87 construction.

Once complete, Lift Station 87 will handle one-third of the city’s wastewater. The project has faced lengthy delays and ballooning expenses for more than a decade. Last year, the city projected it would pay more than $62 million for construction and legal fees associated with the lift station, initially estimated to cost $8.5 million.

The city expects the project to be complete in March 2021.