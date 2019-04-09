 Skip to main content
Music
Arts and Entertainment Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019 6 hours ago

Sarasota Orchestra announces concert lineup for 2019-2020 season

The orchestra will feature nine guest conductors and celebrate the 250th anniversary of Beethoven’s birth.
by: Niki Kottmann Managing Editor of Arts and Entertainment

Sarasota Orchestra is undergoing several changes the next few years, but one thing remains the same: the concert lineup is packed with both beloved classics and pieces that will be new to devoted audiences.

As the search for a new music director continues, nine guest conductors will lead the orchestra in a season of classical programs that coincide with the 250-year celebration of Beethoven’s birth.

The 2019 – 2020 Season

Masterworks Series

“Classical Romance”

Nov. 8, 9, 10

Guest Conductor: Gerard Schwarz, Conductor Laureate, Seattle Symphony

Lise de la Salle, piano

R. Strauss - Don Juan

Mozart - Piano Concerto No. 20

Dvořák - Symphony No. 6

 

“Roman Festivals”

Dec. 6, 7, 8

Guest Conductor: JoAnn Falletta, Music Director, Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra

Alexi Kenney, violin

Elgar - “In the South”

Bruch -  Violin Concerto No. 1

Respighi - “Fontane di Roma” (Fountains of Rome)

Respighi - “Feste Romane” (Roman Festivals)

                                                              

“Mozart and Mahler”

Jan. 17, 18, 19

Guest Conductor: Steven Sloane, Music Director, Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra

Shai Wosner, piano

Mozart - Piano Concerto No. 21

Mahler - Symphony No. 1 (“The Titan”)

 

“Chang Plays Dvořák”

Jan. 30, 31, Feb. 1, 2

Guest Conductor: Ludovic Morlot, Music Director, Seattle Symphony

Sarah Chang, violin

Janáček - “The Cunning Little Vixen Suite”

Debussy - “Iberia,” No. 2 from “Images”

Dvořák - “Legends”

Dvořák - Violin Concerto

 

“Sounds of Nobility”

Feb. 21, 22, 23

Guest Conductor: Bramwell Tovey, Principal Conductor, BBC Concert Orchestra

Joshua Roman, cello; Simone Porter, violin

Berlioz - “Rob Roy” Overture

Brahms - Concerto for Violin & Cello

Walton - Symphony No. 1

 

“Beethoven and Bartók”

March 12, 13, 14, 15

Guest Conductor: Keith Lockhart, Conductor, Boston Pops Orchestra

Jeremy Denk, piano

Kodály - “Dances of Galanta”

Beethoven - Piano Concerto No. 4

Bartók - Concerto for Orchestra

 

“American Impressions”

April 3, 4, 5

Guest Conductor: Teddy Abrams, Music Director, Louisville Orchestra

Blake Pouliot, violin

Abrams - “Overture in Sonata Form” (2014)

Prokofiev - Violin Concerto No. 2

Copland - Symphony No. 3

 

Pops Series

“Bugs Bunny at the Symphony II”

Jan. 3, 4

Guest Conductor: George Daugherty

 

“My Favorite Things”

March 6, 7

Conductor: Andrew Lane, Principal Pops Conductor

Maria Wirries, vocalist

 

“American Playlist”

April 17, 18

Guest Conductor: Sean O’Loughlin

Storm Large, vocalist

Branford Marsalis, saxophone

 

Chamber Series

"Musical Mélange"

Sept.12

Ewald – Brass Quintet No. 1

Poulenc – Trio for Oboe, Bassoon, and Piano

Aguila – “Submerged”

Beethoven – Horn Sextet

 

“Mozart and More”

Sept. 22

Casella – “Serenata”

Gryc – Fantasy Variations on a Theme of Béla Bartók

Mozart – String Quintet in C Major

              

“Titans of Two Centuries”

Oct. 10

Prokofiev – Sonata in C Major for Two Violins

Beethoven – Septet in E-flat Major

              

“Haas and Brahms”

Oct. 13

Haas – Wind Quintet

Brahms – Piano Quartet No. 1

              

“Beethoven’s Ghost”

Oct. 31

Zemlinsky - Humoreske

Schoenberg – Verklärte nacht (“Transfigured Night”)

Beethoven – Piano Trio No. 5 in D Major (“Ghost Trio”)

              

“Sarasota String Quartet”

Jan. 5

Haydn – String Quartet in D minor No. 2 (“Fifths”)

Webern – String Quartet

Beethoven – String Quartet

 

“Symphony to Serenade”

Feb. 27

Koetsier – Brass Symphony         

Ibert – Trio for Violin, Cello and Harp      

Dvořák – Serenade for Strings in E Major

 

“Guiding Principals”

April 19

Jim Parker – “Mississippi Five”

Golijov – “Mariel”

Dvořák – String Quintet in G Major

                  

Great Escapes Series

“Salute to Arthur Fiedler”

Oct.16 - 19

Guest Conductor: Steven Jarvi

              

“Sounds of the Season”

Dec.11 - 15

Guest Conductor: Michelle Merrill

 

“European Grooves”

Jan. 8 - 12

Guest Conductor: Jacomo Bairos

 

“Space and Beyond”

Jan. 22 - 26

Guest Conductor: Enrico Lopez-Yañez

 

“Heart and Soul”

Feb. 12 - 16

Guest Conductor: Christopher Confessore

 

“Latin Beats”

March 18 - 21

Guest Conductor: Jacomo Bairos  

            

Discover Beethoven Series

“Discover Beethoven’s Fifth”

Sept. 28, 29

Guest Conductor: Marcelo Lehninger, Music Director, Grand Rapids Symphony

Drew Petersen, piano

Rossini  - Overture to “L’Italiana in Algeri”

Beethoven - Piano Concerto No. 3

Beethoven - Symphony No. 5

 

“Discover Beethoven’s Seventh”

May 2, 3

Guest Conductor: David Danzmayr, Music Director, ProMusica Chamber Orchestra

Alexandra Soumm, violin

Vivaldi / Richter - “The Four Seasons Recomposed”

Beethoven - Symphony No. 7

 

“Beethoven’s Eroica”

Feb. 6

Beethoven – Symphony No. 3 (“Eroica”)

 

New subscriptions go on sale April 10. Call the box office at 953-3434. Single concert tickets for the 2019 – 2020 season go on sale to the public in September. Flex Pass subscriptions go on sale in August.

 

The Author: Niki Kottmann

I'm the Managing Editor of Arts & Entertainment here, which means I write, edit and share stories about our multifaceted A&E scene in Sarasota. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a Bachelor of Journalism and a French minor. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 356

