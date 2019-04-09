Sarasota Orchestra announces concert lineup for 2019-2020 season

Sarasota Orchestra is undergoing several changes the next few years, but one thing remains the same: the concert lineup is packed with both beloved classics and pieces that will be new to devoted audiences.

As the search for a new music director continues, nine guest conductors will lead the orchestra in a season of classical programs that coincide with the 250-year celebration of Beethoven’s birth.

The 2019 – 2020 Season

Masterworks Series

“Classical Romance”

Nov. 8, 9, 10

Guest Conductor: Gerard Schwarz, Conductor Laureate, Seattle Symphony

Lise de la Salle, piano

R. Strauss - Don Juan

Mozart - Piano Concerto No. 20

Dvořák - Symphony No. 6

“Roman Festivals”

Dec. 6, 7, 8

Guest Conductor: JoAnn Falletta, Music Director, Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra

Alexi Kenney, violin

Elgar - “In the South”

Bruch - Violin Concerto No. 1

Respighi - “Fontane di Roma” (Fountains of Rome)

Respighi - “Feste Romane” (Roman Festivals)

“Mozart and Mahler”

Jan. 17, 18, 19

Guest Conductor: Steven Sloane, Music Director, Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra

Shai Wosner, piano

Mozart - Piano Concerto No. 21

Mahler - Symphony No. 1 (“The Titan”)

“Chang Plays Dvořák”

Jan. 30, 31, Feb. 1, 2

Guest Conductor: Ludovic Morlot, Music Director, Seattle Symphony

Sarah Chang, violin

Janáček - “The Cunning Little Vixen Suite”

Debussy - “Iberia,” No. 2 from “Images”

Dvořák - “Legends”

Dvořák - Violin Concerto

“Sounds of Nobility”

Feb. 21, 22, 23

Guest Conductor: Bramwell Tovey, Principal Conductor, BBC Concert Orchestra

Joshua Roman, cello; Simone Porter, violin

Berlioz - “Rob Roy” Overture

Brahms - Concerto for Violin & Cello

Walton - Symphony No. 1

“Beethoven and Bartók”

March 12, 13, 14, 15

Guest Conductor: Keith Lockhart, Conductor, Boston Pops Orchestra

Jeremy Denk, piano

Kodály - “Dances of Galanta”

Beethoven - Piano Concerto No. 4

Bartók - Concerto for Orchestra

“American Impressions”

April 3, 4, 5

Guest Conductor: Teddy Abrams, Music Director, Louisville Orchestra

Blake Pouliot, violin

Abrams - “Overture in Sonata Form” (2014)

Prokofiev - Violin Concerto No. 2

Copland - Symphony No. 3

Pops Series

“Bugs Bunny at the Symphony II”

Jan. 3, 4

Guest Conductor: George Daugherty

“My Favorite Things”

March 6, 7

Conductor: Andrew Lane, Principal Pops Conductor

Maria Wirries, vocalist

“American Playlist”

April 17, 18

Guest Conductor: Sean O’Loughlin

Storm Large, vocalist

Branford Marsalis, saxophone

Chamber Series

"Musical Mélange"

Sept.12

Ewald – Brass Quintet No. 1

Poulenc – Trio for Oboe, Bassoon, and Piano

Aguila – “Submerged”

Beethoven – Horn Sextet

“Mozart and More”

Sept. 22

Casella – “Serenata”

Gryc – Fantasy Variations on a Theme of Béla Bartók

Mozart – String Quintet in C Major

“Titans of Two Centuries”

Oct. 10

Prokofiev – Sonata in C Major for Two Violins

Beethoven – Septet in E-flat Major

“Haas and Brahms”

Oct. 13

Haas – Wind Quintet

Brahms – Piano Quartet No. 1

“Beethoven’s Ghost”

Oct. 31

Zemlinsky - Humoreske

Schoenberg – Verklärte nacht (“Transfigured Night”)

Beethoven – Piano Trio No. 5 in D Major (“Ghost Trio”)

“Sarasota String Quartet”

Jan. 5

Haydn – String Quartet in D minor No. 2 (“Fifths”)

Webern – String Quartet

Beethoven – String Quartet

“Symphony to Serenade”

Feb. 27

Koetsier – Brass Symphony

Ibert – Trio for Violin, Cello and Harp

Dvořák – Serenade for Strings in E Major

“Guiding Principals”

April 19

Jim Parker – “Mississippi Five”

Golijov – “Mariel”

Dvořák – String Quintet in G Major

Great Escapes Series

“Salute to Arthur Fiedler”

Oct.16 - 19

Guest Conductor: Steven Jarvi

“Sounds of the Season”

Dec.11 - 15

Guest Conductor: Michelle Merrill

“European Grooves”

Jan. 8 - 12

Guest Conductor: Jacomo Bairos

“Space and Beyond”

Jan. 22 - 26

Guest Conductor: Enrico Lopez-Yañez

“Heart and Soul”

Feb. 12 - 16

Guest Conductor: Christopher Confessore

“Latin Beats”

March 18 - 21

Guest Conductor: Jacomo Bairos

Discover Beethoven Series

“Discover Beethoven’s Fifth”

Sept. 28, 29

Guest Conductor: Marcelo Lehninger, Music Director, Grand Rapids Symphony

Drew Petersen, piano

Rossini - Overture to “L’Italiana in Algeri”

Beethoven - Piano Concerto No. 3

Beethoven - Symphony No. 5

“Discover Beethoven’s Seventh”

May 2, 3

Guest Conductor: David Danzmayr, Music Director, ProMusica Chamber Orchestra

Alexandra Soumm, violin

Vivaldi / Richter - “The Four Seasons Recomposed”

Beethoven - Symphony No. 7

“Beethoven’s Eroica”

Feb. 6

Beethoven – Symphony No. 3 (“Eroica”)

