UPDATE: Orange Avenue reopens following gas leak

UPDATE: The road reopened as of 12:16 p.m., the Sarasota Police Department announced.

Previously: Orange Avenue is closed between 19th Street and 25th Street following a gas leak in the area, the Sarasota Police Department announced.

At 11:22 a.m., the department said it was waiting for TECO Peoples Gas to arrive and address the leak.

The department instructed drivers to find an alternate route until the road reopens.