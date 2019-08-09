 Skip to main content
Orange Avenue gas leak
Sarasota Friday, Aug. 9, 2019 1 hour ago

UPDATE: Orange Avenue reopens following gas leak

A segment of the road between 19th Street and 25th Street was closed as authorities responded to a gas leak.
by: David Conway Deputy Managing Editor

UPDATE: The road reopened as of 12:16 p.m., the Sarasota Police Department announced.

Previously: Orange Avenue is closed between 19th Street and 25th Street following a gas leak in the area, the Sarasota Police Department announced.

At 11:22 a.m., the department said it was waiting for TECO Peoples Gas to arrive and address the leak.

The department instructed drivers to find an alternate route until the road reopens.

