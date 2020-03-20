City encourages nonessential businesses to cease in-person operations

City leadership is asking Sarasota businesses to stop in-person operations to combat the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

City Manager Tom Barwin issued an emergency order today urging nonessential businesses to convert to digital, telephone or by-appointment services “to the greatest extent possible.” The order does not apply to grocery stores, pharmacies, banks, gas stations, medical supply companies and other businesses deemed essential.

The announcement came the same day Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered the closure of dine-in service for restaurants statewide. The state has also mandated the closure of gyms, bars and nightclubs.

In addition to closing recreational facilities, the city announced government buildings will close Monday. Officials encouraged the public to conduct business with the city online or over the phone by calling 236-6222. The city has declared a local public health emergency because of the coronavirus.