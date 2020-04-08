Sarasota Ministerial Association to host virtual Good Friday event

A typical Good Friday in Sarasota has hundreds of people gathering for a parade down Main Street to observe the Stations of the Cross.

This year's event will be different. The Sarasota Ministerial Association is hosting an online-only Good Friday streaming presentation April 10.

More than 20 churches have put together a recorded, hourlong video event celebrating Good Friday, which will have priests, pastors and singers from more than 20 churches celebrating the 14 "stations" that chronicle Christ's crucifixion. The program was broadcast from the Church of the Reedeemer but will include segments from different churches. It will also include remarks from Rev. Frank Dewane, bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Venice, as well as a virtual program book with which viewers can follow along.

President of the Sarasota Ministerial Association Rev. Tom Pfaff said organizing all the groups took some doing, but he believes the finished product speaks for itself.

"[Watching the video come together] was as moving as walking the Main Street procession," he said.

The prerecorded video begins at 7:30 a.m., but Pfaff recommends to watch the 8:30 a.m. showing. It will run on loop until midnight. You can find the video here.