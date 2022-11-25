Sarasota Ministerial Association hosts annual Thanksgiving luncheon

The Sarasota Ministerial Association hosted its annual Thanksgiving luncheon at First Downtown Baptist Church to give those who are experiencing homelessness a proper sit-down holiday meal.

This is the Sarasota Ministerial Association's 22nd annual Thanksgiving community luncheon. Local government representatives, community leaders and other faith leaders joined this benefit.

"Many desire to recognize Thanksgiving by giving back to those less fortunate. This luncheon is our community caring for others by having a meal with them, and giving to the local organizations who serve our homeless daily." said Sarasota Ministerial Association President Rev. Tom Pfaff.

Members of Cardinal Mooney High School’s St. Vincent de Paul volunteer club prepped every table with slices of pumpkin pie before the doors were opened to let the special guests inside.

When the doors opened, the special guests were invited into the gymnasium and ushered to tables with colorful handmade hats.

“I love the homeless,” said Ginny Hoenig, a volunteer who crocheted every hat in advance for every special guest.

Rev. Dr. Tom Pfaff said he does this community luncheon celebration for three reasons, “The lord told us to do this, to take care of those in need, we love our neighbors and we live in a community that cares.”