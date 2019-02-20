Sarasota Military Academy cadets learn from the past with film

Kacee Bonilla-Martinez, 1st Sgt. at Sarasota Military Academy, learned from the best while interviewing female wartime veterans from as far back as World War II.

“(The women’s) stories are valuable, and each one is different,” said Bonilla-Martinez of the stories she heard over the yearlong process of creating the 18-minute film called “Heroines in Arms Serving Proudly.”

They served in such places as ordnance factories, radar stations, homefront military offices and in a Vietnam medical facility.

Five women gave interviews for the service project: Amy Schlaf, Miriam Zelin, Wendy Hobson, Mary Bailes and Marg Goundie.

Watch the film Sarasota Military Academy's documentary Heroines in Arms Serving Proudly is available on You Tube. Watch it at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nfJcxR9vkHo

In addition to Bonilla-Martinez, cadets Daniel Hernandez, Hannah Phillips, Genesis Wesley, Nicole Fic and Quinn Selby-Gomez also took part in the production.

Ebony Mackey, who teaches American history at the school, said it was like stepping back in time.

“It was a cool experience because we were sitting and talking with people involved, not reading it in a textbook,” said Mackey. “It kept amazing me that these ladies’ minds were so intact. They didn’t miss a beat. It was like a relay race, where one of them would say something that would trigger another one’s memory. It was amazing.”

The cadets and teachers got the idea from Phyllis DiBlasi, who is the volunteer advocate for female veterans of WWII.

“I thought of it as a learning experience for the cadets,” Vanston said. “These were the first women to serve at a time when it wasn’t normal.”

Zelin told the filmmakers about her combat boots, which she kept nearby at all times during her service at a radar station in World War II.

When Zelin died this year, Mackey and Vanston attended her funeral. Zelin’s boots were there at the service with them.

“Those boots were her most cherished possession,” said Mackey. “For her, it brought back a time in her life where she was strong. She was a strong woman for her daughters and her sons.”

While these women may have paved the way for the young cadets and even the teachers for SMA, the cadets and the teachers say the veterans didn’t see it that way.

“They didn’t refer to their time in the service as being treated poorly,” said Vanston. “It meant to them that being over there, it meant they would eventually be accepted.”

Hobson also passed away since the making of the film.

“This is the tip of the iceberg for female veterans,” said Vanston. “These women aren’t the only ones.”