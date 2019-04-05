Sarasota Memorial recognized in top hospital ranking

One of the country’s best hospitals is in Sarasota, according to a ranking published in Newsweek magazine this week.

As part of a ranking of the world’s 100 best hospitals, the magazine also produced a list of the top hospitals in 11 countries, including the United States. Sarasota Memorial Hospital placed 194th, one of six hospitals in Florida to make the list.

In a release, the hospital noted this recognition comes a year after IBM Watson Health named Sarasota Memorial one of the top 100 hospitals in the country.

“It’s a tremendous honor to be singled out with such well-known global healthcare leaders, and another testament to our team’s dedication to provide world-class care,” SMH CEO David Verinder said in the release.