Sarasota Memorial makes Fortune/Meritage top 100 ranking for sixth straight year

For the sixth straight year, Sarasota Memorial Hospital has been recognized as a Top 100 Hospital by the annual ranking by Fortune/Merative, formerly known as Watson Health. In addition, SMH is listed among the nation’s top 40 teaching hospitals in the rankings released last week.

Sarasota Memorial Hospital CEO David Verinder.

Held annually since 1993, the Top 100 Hospitals study is based on data accumulated data from the nation’s 2,650 acute care hospitals. The health care facilities neither apply nor pay to promote their rankings.

"I could not be prouder of our entire team and the unwavering diligence and dedication they have displayed the past few years, and through the decades, to ensure our community receives the highest quality care,” said SMH CEO David Verinder.

The 2022 Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals rankings reflects the performance of SMH against all clinical and operational benchmarks evaluated. Among other study findings, SMH and highest-performing hospitals:

• Had lower inpatient mortality (25% fewer deaths than expected, considering patient severity).

• Had fewer patient complications (30% fewer complications than expected, considering patient severity).

• Delivered care that resulted in fewer hospital-acquired infections (47% fewer than peer hospitals).

• Had lower 30-day mortality and 30-day readmission rates.

• Sent patients home sooner.

• Kept inpatient expenses low while still maintaining a healthy financial environment.

• Scored higher on patient ratings of their overall hospital experience.

The Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals list also incorporates a community health measure into its ranking process to recognize hospitals working to promote community health and equity and their contributions to local economic and social progress.

The 2022 study also ranked SMH among the top three teaching hospitals in Florida and top 40 in the country. Teaching hospitals were divided among the top 15 “major" teaching hospitals and top 25 teaching hospitals. In the latter list, SMH was ranked 16th.

This is the debut of the Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals list. Fortune magazine’s research partner on the list, IBM Watson Health, became a standalone company named Merative after it was purchased by the investment firm Francisco Partners in 2022. The entire 2022 study can be viewed here.