Sarasota Memorial Hospital considers purchase of Herald-Tribune building

The Sarasota County Public Hospital Board is scheduled to vote today on a $17.34 million plan to acquire and enhance the Herald-Tribune Media Group’s former Main Street headquarters.

If approved, Sarasota Memorial Hospital would move more than 300 workers to the 1741 Main St. building in what would be the largest corporate or governmental relocation in the city in at least a decade.

The hospital wants to shift “support services” personnel — corporate compliance, physician IT services, finance, clinical and business systems, supply chain management and other departments — to alleviate crowding on its main campus, according to documents provided to the hospital board.

Staff recommended approval of the purchase.

“Space has become a challenge as a result of system growth,” hospital staff wrote to the board.

The purchase itself would cost $11.83 million. SMH also plans to develop a new 100-space parking structure on the 3.8-acre property at a cost of $2.27 million and devote another $3 million to furniture and equipment, documents show.

A consolidation within the three-story building also would provide the hospital with “room for future growth,” planning staff said.

It would also “increase space available for clinical growth on the main campus” and “improve interdepartmental efficiencies between support services departments,” the hospital said.

Such a move would return SMH to downtown, where it operated within the Main Plaza office building throughout the 1990s until the mid-2000s. At that time, staff was relocated to ancillary offices around the county and to the hospital’s main campus.

If the board approves the purchase at its Monday meeting, SMH anticipates buying the 72,000-square-foot building by Jan. 20 and beginning renovations shortly thereafter.

The hospital would plan to occupy the building by the end of May 2019.

The former Herald-Tribune building has been under contract of sale for months by developer WMR Consulting, a firm led by Wayne Ruben, which is acting on behalf of the hospital. Ruben declined to comment Monday.

The newspaper company, publisher of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, moved next door to the SunTrust Building on Main Street in 2017 after failing to come to terms on a rental rate with the building’s owner, Stephens Capital, of Little Rock, Ark.

Stephens, in turn, hired commercial real estate brokerage firm JLL and Sarasota-based Ian Black Real Estate to market the property for sale.