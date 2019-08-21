Update: Sarasota Police say Arlington Street has reopened to traffic.

Original story: A segment of Arlington Street is closed as emergency personnel work to address a gas leak near Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

The portion of Arlington Street between U.S. 41 and Osprey Avenue is closed, the Sarasota Police Department announced at 11 a.m.

Sarasota Memorial Hospital announced the Sarasota County Fire Department is working to fix a gas leak near 1851 Arlington St. The hospital said pedestrian and vehicular access to the building and nearby staff parking garage is restricted.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.