Former Sarasota Mayor Fred Soto dies

After moving to Sarasota in 1959, Fred Soto Sr. worked diligently to integrate himself into his new community — and found there was no shortage of opportunities to get involved.

That suited Soto, eager to become active in local affairs. He was a member of civic and fraternal organizations such as Sarasota Jaycees, the Sarasota Lions Club, the Sarasota South Elks and Sahib Shrine Temple. He contributed to philanthropic efforts, founding the Boys Club of Sarasota and working with the American Cancer Society.

He eventually found his way into a leadership role in city government. He was elected to the City Commission in 1969 and served until 1980, earning three year-long terms as mayor of Sarasota. He also spent time on the board of the Sarasota-Manatee Airport Authority and on the city’s Planning Board.

While he was doing all this work in the community, Soto also turned his Pineapple Avenue optical store into successful regional chain with nine locations.

“He was very motivated — a hard worker, never had downtime,” said Ron Soto, his son. “As a kid, I never actually saw him sit around and sit back and relax.”

Fred Soto died Monday, Nov. 12. He was 83.

Soto moved from Tampa to Sarasota at age 24 after seeing an ad seeking a husband and wife team to run Loewe Optical Co., which he eventually purchased and renamed Fred E. Soto Opticians. He met his wife, Sylvia, when they were students. Sylvia Soto said she was immediately struck by him — not only his good looks, but his charms and ambition.

They were together for 67 years and married for 65.

“When he walked into a room, you knew he had walked in,” Sylvia Soto said. “I always knew he was going to be successful.”

Sylvia and Ron Soto both said Fred Soto felt an obligation to help others, which led to his long list of contributions to the community. He did not accept a check for his work on the City Commission, instead donating his monthly stipend to the Boys Club.

“One of the things he always taught me was: You have to put a little sugar back into the sugar bowl,” Ron Soto said. “He’d say, ‘The community has given us a pretty good life, and if you don’t give back, one day, you’ll go back to that sugar bowl and it’ll be empty.’”

After Fred Soto retired, he and his wife enjoyed travelling. They took a motor home across North America, including trips to Canada and Alaska. Although he was dedicated to his profession and his community, Sylvia Soto said the couple always found ways to enjoy time with friends and family.

“We worked very hard, but we had a very full, wonderful life,” she said.