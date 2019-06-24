Road closes for railroad project

Beginning today and continuing through July 12, a detour will be in place on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way between U.S. 301 and Tuttle Avenue as the county undertakes a railroad track replacement project.

The project is closing a small portion of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way near Leonard Reid Avenue, east of U.S. 301. The road will remain open to local vehicular traffic on either side of the closure.

The county shared this map noting the construction area and the recommended detour route. Image courtesy Sarasota County.

Detour signs in the area will guide motorists around the construction, the county announced in a release. The county is using 17th Street as a detour route while the project is ongoing.

The project, part of a larger railroad crossing replacement program, cost approximately $309,090, according to the release.