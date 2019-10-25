Martin Hyde files for City Commission race

Martin Hyde has been a regular presence at City Commission meetings for years, but he’s hoping to move to the other side of the dais.

Hyde filed paperwork with the city Oct. 18 to run as a candidate in the 2020 election for the District 2 seat on the City Commission. Hyde is president of the office supply company Gulf Business Systems.

Hyde previously ran for an at-large seat on the commission in 2017, advancing to the second election but ultimately finishing third. Following that race, Hyde has continued to speak frequently during public comment periods at commission meetings, typically to offer criticism of city policies.

Hyde said his involvement in city government demonstrates a familiarity with the issues the commission will be facing. Although he said he enjoys the ability to participate in local affairs as a citizen, he wants to take an active role in shaping policy.

“I would like the opportunity to establish whether my theories and propositions are, in fact, workable,” Hyde said.

Hyde said his campaign would emphasize many of the same core principles he has previously espoused, including a push for lower taxes, more police staffing and the elimination of what he sees as government waste. But he thinks the 2020 election will be a different challenge than his 2017 race, primarily because of a voter-backed schedule change that will align city elections with state and national races.

Hyde is the third individual to file for the District 2 race, joining former City Commissioner Terry Turner and Lido Key resident Jerry Wells. Mayor Liz Alpert currently holds the District 2 seat.

Hyde expressed some uncertainty about how the race would play out, but he was optimistic about his chances as he tries for the second time to win a seat on the City Commission.

“I’ve got a long time sitting on the bench,” Hyde said. “I’ve had three years. We’ll see whether I get the nod and get some playing time.”