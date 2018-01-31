Update: Sheriff's Office says 911 service restored

Update: At about 1:15 p.m. today, the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office tweeted 911 service had been restored.

The text of the tweet read: "We are now receiving 911 calls. Per Frontier, the technical issues the company was facing early Wednesday morning have been resolved. At this time, it appears our center is receiving calls on both our emergency & non-emergency lines, from all carriers."

Previous story: Emergency 911 services in Sarasota and Manatee counties are experiencing outages Wednesday morning for some residents in both areas. AT&T service is intermittent for Sarasota County residents and out for Verizon customers, the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

According to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, the county's Public Safety Communications Center is experiencing technical issues with the 911 emergency and non-emergency systems because of a wireless outage affecting seven area counties. Manatee County reported a major telephone outage occurred at the Frontier Communications location in Tampa.

Frontier outage map

Manatee County 911 is not able to receive emergency calls as of 11 a.m. Wednesday. Manatee County residents should call 941-301-2270 for police, medical and fire emergency calls. Those with urgent needs may also text their emergency to 911 from any cellular phone.

Services had gone out early Wednesday morning, but were restored around 2 a.m. Wednesday in Sarasota County before the system went down again around 10 a.m. The Sarasota County non-emergency line is available for both emergency and non-emergency calls when 911 lines are down and can be reached at 941-316-1201.

Sarasota County's text-to-911 system has continued to work this morning and is also available for citizens. The following numbers are also available for residents to report an emergency:

- 941-356-2732

- 941-356-2747

- 941-356-2778

- 941-356-2784

- 941-356-2786

- 941-356-2787

- 941-356-3008

- 941-650-0819