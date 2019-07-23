Sarasota, Manatee churches hold a 'Day4Hope' for families in need

Churches across Sarasota and Manatee are making sure that every child goes back to school excited and ready -- no matter their family’s financial situation.

Through the organization Hope4Communities, over three weekends 18 churches in Sarasota, Venice and Bradenton will hold a Day4Hope celebration where 3,000 pre-selected children and their families are invited to attend a day filled with everything a child needs to get ready for the school year free of cost.

“The goal is to have (the children) leave feeling very confident, ready for the new year and feeling like they're on a playing field with other children that have more opportunities than they have right now because of their (current) station in life,” said Kara Altice-Montes, First United Methodist Church event co-coordinator.

The program caters to families that are homeless or in need. The churches work with school guidance counselors who advise which families are most in need and then each church sends a personalized invitation inviting the families to attend.

First United Methodist Church is in its fourth year of Day4Hope, beginning in 2015 as a way to celebrate its 125th anniversary by giving back to the community. On July 27, the church will welcome 210 children from Emma E. Booker and surrounding schools to attend the event.

The day will begin with a hot meal for the children and their families, followed by medical, dental, and eye examinations, arts and crafts, a professional haircut and styling, and a family photograph session.

Each child will be given a backpack with a color of their choosing filled with school supplies, a $75 gift card to Old Navy for clothes and shoes, and a hygiene kit that includes such items as shampoo, deodorant, body wash and toothpaste. The Patterson Foundation will also provide books for the students to take home and All Faiths Food Bank will send each family home with a weeks worth of food and produce.

The church raised $26,000 from within the congregation of which $20,000 went directly to supplying the book bags, gift card, and school supplies. The other $6,000 is allotted for operational expenses.



“Our goal is really to connect with them and to bring hope into their lives,” Altice-Montes said. “We're not only wanting to bring hope into their life through these items that we are supplying them with and giving them, we want to do it through our generosity and kind faces and our positive, optimistic attitude.”