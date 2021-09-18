Sarasota man killed in crash on U.S. 301

The driver of a sedan that investigators said was hit by a car that proceeded through a red traffic signal without stopping was killed in a crash Friday night on U.S. 301, north of downtown.

The crash prompted the closure of a lane in each direction of U.S. 301 as Sarasota County deputies and troopers from the Florida Highway Patrol investigated. The identities of those involved were not released, though the FHP said a 26-year-old Sarasota man died in the 10:43 p.m. collision.

According to a report from the FHP, the Sarasota man was driving west on Myrtle Street through the intersection and was hit by a northbound vehicle that entered the intersection with U.S. 301 against a red traffic signal.

The northbound driver, a 37-year-old Venice man, received minor injuries.

The Sarasota man’s car ended up crashing into a bus stop shelter on the northwest corner of the intersection and landing in a ditch.

Both drivers were alone in their cars and both wore seat belts, according the FHP.

The FHP said the crash remains under investigation. Charges are pending.

Earlier in the evening, Sarasota Police closed a portion of U.S. 301 at Fruitville Road to investigate a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle around 7:50 p.m. that required extrication. That intersection was closed for about 90 minutes.