Sarasota man injured in helicopter crash, officials say

A Sarasota pilot was critically injured in a helicopter crash about a mile offshore Anna Maria Island on Wednesday.

Stanley Lee, who the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office identified as a Sarasota man in his 60s, was taken to Blake Memorial Hospital and was listed in critical condition, according to the sheriff’s office.

Thomas McKnight, no age or hometown given, was also taken to the hospital, and his condition was unknown, the sheriff’s office reported. A third person, Peter Bowden, received minor injuries and was not hospitalized.

Authorities said the Robinson R-44 helicopter crashed around 11 a.m. west of Anna Maria Island while involved in a photography project with a boat nearby, officials said. That boat's crew initially rescued the three men and was escorted to a Coquina Beach boat ramp by the U.S. Coast Guard.

From there, the two men were taken by ambulance to Blake Memorial.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office located the wreckage and marked the location for Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board investigators.

Units from Longboat Key Police, Sarasota Police and Florida’s Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission also responded. The aircraft is registered to Sarasota Helicopter Services LLC.