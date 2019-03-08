A 32-year-old Sarasota man has been charged in a January incident in which shots were fired at a Sarasota County Fire Department ambulance, police said.

Tyran Young was arrested Thursday night while already in jail on unrelated charges.

Young faces the following charges:

Tyran Young remains at the Sarasota County Jail.

Two counts of aggravated assault on a firefighter (felony)

Shooting into a vehicle (felony)

Unlawful use of a two-way communication device (felony)

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (felony)

Misuse of 911 (misdemeanor)

No injuries were reported in the Jan. 7 incident, though the ambulance was struck at least twice, police said.

“The men and women of the Sarasota Police Department worked diligently and efficiently to find the person responsible for trying to harm one of our fellow first responders,” Police Chief Bernadette DiPino said in a statement. “This arrest brings closure and justice to first responders who risk their lives every single day to protect our community and society. The person responsible for putting fear into our city is behind bars and justice will now be served.”

Sarasota Police Department officials responded to a call for backup at approximately 4 a.m. on Jan. 7 when the Sarasota County Fire Department reported shots had been fired at an ambulance and its crew. SCFD paramedics were dispatched to an address in the 2900 block of Goodrich Avenue regarding a fallen individual after receiving a 911 call for help.

When paramedics arrived, the person at the address said no such call for help was placed. When paramedics returned to their ambulance and closed the door, the vehicle was struck twice by gunfire.

SPD said in a release that detectives determined they had probable cause to arrest Young when information on his cell phone showed searches for a text to talk message that was identical to the message received by 911 call takers.

Detectives said Young had made a similar false medical call in November 2018, which they believed to have been a “dry run” for the January shooting. Goodrich's address in public records is on the same street as the call for help to 911.