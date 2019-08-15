Main Street building evacuated after lightning strike

Sarasota County authorities are assessing a Main Street building after lightning struck the property today.

The Sarasota City Center at 1819 Main St. was evacuated after the lightning strike. A county spokesperson said the incident was reported at 1:50 p.m.

Sarasota County Fire Department personnel are on the scene while the building remains evacuated. The county said no injuries were reported.

Tenants in the downtown building include Boar’s Head, Merrill Lynch, Wells Fargo and Michelle’s Brown Bag Cafe.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.