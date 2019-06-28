Main Street intersection to reopen today

The intersection of Main Street and Lemon Avenue will reopen today, marking the completion of the first phase of a six-month downtown streetscape project.

The city intends to open the intersection by the close of business today, according to a spokesperson. The intersection has been closed since May 28 as crews installed a brick-paved street surface, mirroring the look of the Lemon Avenue mall to the north.

The segment of Lemon Avenue between Main Street and State Street will remain closed as construction continues to the south. The $3.5 million project will cover the area of Lemon between Main and Pineapple Avenue.

More information on the project is available on a city website.