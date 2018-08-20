Lido Pool to reopen Tuesday

The pavilion and concession operation at Lido Beach will remain closed because of red tide until later this week, at least.
At least one beachside amenity is prepared to reopen after the effects of red tide caused a prolonged closure.
On Tuesday, the city plans to reopen the Lido Pool for its regular hours of operation. The pool will be open from 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. The pool has been closed since Aug. 14.
The Lido Pavilion, including the beach concession stand, remains closed. The city announced the conditions at Lido Beach will be re-evaluated later this week, at which point a decision will be made about reopening the pavilion.