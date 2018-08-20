 Skip to main content
News
Lido Pool
Sarasota Monday, Aug. 20, 2018 3 hours ago

Lido Pool to reopen Tuesday

Share
The pavilion and concession operation at Lido Beach will remain closed because of red tide until later this week, at least.
by: David Conway Deputy Managing Editor

At least one beachside amenity is prepared to reopen after the effects of red tide caused a prolonged closure.

On Tuesday, the city plans to reopen the Lido Pool for its regular hours of operation. The pool will be open from 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. The pool has been closed since Aug. 14.

The Lido Pavilion, including the beach concession stand, remains closed. The city announced the conditions at Lido Beach will be re-evaluated later this week, at which point a decision will be made about reopening the pavilion.

Related Stories

Advertisement