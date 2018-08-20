Lido Pool to reopen Tuesday

At least one beachside amenity is prepared to reopen after the effects of red tide caused a prolonged closure.

On Tuesday, the city plans to reopen the Lido Pool for its regular hours of operation. The pool will be open from 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. The pool has been closed since Aug. 14.

The Lido Pavilion, including the beach concession stand, remains closed. The city announced the conditions at Lido Beach will be re-evaluated later this week, at which point a decision will be made about reopening the pavilion.