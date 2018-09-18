Red tide closes Lido pool

More than a month after a red tide bloom first started taking a heavy toll on Sarasota’s shores, the coastal phenomenon continues to affect life near the water.

The city announced today the temporary closure of the Lido Beach pool because of conditions associated with red tide. The pool will be closed today and Wednesday.

The Lido pavilion concession stand is also closed until further notice because of red tide.

Updates on how red tide is affecting city operations are available on the city’s website.