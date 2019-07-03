No-swim advisory issued at Lido Beach

If you’re headed to Lido Beach for the Fourth of July holiday, county officials are recommending staying out of the water.

The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County issued a no-swim advisory today for the area of Lido Beach near the pavilion at 400 Benjamin Franklin Dr. Water quality testing from July 1 showed elevated levels of enterococcus bacteria, the department said in a release.

Although the beach remains open, officials recommend against entering the water while the advisory is in effect. The higher level of bacteria poses a health risk, especially among the young, elderly, individuals with weak immune systems or people with cuts or sores, the release said.

County officials said the elevated bacteria levels are likely from natural sources. Additional test results are expected to be available at 2 p.m. Thursday.

The no-swim advisory is not in effect at North Lido Beach and South Lido Beach, where tests showed acceptable levels of bacteria.