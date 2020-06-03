Sarasota libraries, parks to open in mid-June

Those who are tired of reading their books online or explaining to children why playground equipment is wrapped in yellow tape are in luck.

Sarasota County Public Libraries will open on a phased approach beginning Monday, June 15.

All the county's libraries, except Osprey Library, will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Although the libraries will open, there will be limited grab-and-go services. Programs will not start up at this time and patrons are asked to practice social distancing and proper sanitation guidelines while in the facilities.

The libraries will continue to offer curbside pickup, virtual programming and online services during this time.

In addition to the libraries, county playgrounds will open Saturday, June 13. Playground users are asked to take extra precautions, such as bringing hand sanitizer to the park, to avoid unnecessary contamination.

All indoor reservations in county facilities have been canceled through Sunday, June 14. However, parents can begin registering their children for summer camps on Monday, June 8.