Sarasota Athlete of the Week: Liam Emmons

Liam Emmons is a member of the Junior Rolling Rebels roller derby team. Emmons' coaches said he, nicknamed "Killjoy," has stepped up to become an integral part of the team this season.

When did you start playing roller derby?

I started three years ago. My dad (Shawn Emmons) was a referee for the adult team around here (the Bradentucky Bombers). I was watching them and I thought, 'I could do that.' I tried it and it stuck.

What is the appeal to you?

I like the sportsmanship. There is a mutual respect between both teams when you play. I like that.

What is your best skill?

Jamming. I don't want to sound bad, but I think I am the best jammer (on the team). We give out awards after each match, blocking MVP and jamming MVP, and I have won the jamming MVP after almost every one this year.

What is your favorite memory?

We do a 'Derby Prom' every year. It is basically a big, end-of-the-year party. They are always at different venues. I like those a lot.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Being less aggressive than I want to be sometimes. It is a physical sport, sometimes you can hurt yourself or other people if you are too aggressive.

Why did you select the nickname "Killjoy"?

It is from a comic book character. My dad really likes comics and I have read a couple of them, too.

What is your favorite food?

I like all food, really. I don't know if I can pick one. Mexican food might be my favorite type.

What is your dream vacation spot?

Hawaii seems like a pretty cool place to go.

What is your favorite subject?

History, especially U.S. history. I get to learn things I never knew about.

Which superpower would you pick?

Invisibility. The shenanigans you could get into with that...

What is the best advice you have received?

Be yourself. Today, it is easy to get caught in the flow and be influenced by people. You have to stick with doing what you want to do.

Finish this sentence: "Liam Emmons is ... "

... Energetic.