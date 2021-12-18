Sarasota leaders will rank road priorities Jan. 3

At the first City Commission meeting of the new year, transportation planners will present the 2022 list of road and traffic project priorities for the regional Metropolitan Planning Organization.

On the agenda for Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, city leaders will discuss a ranking of projects seeking funding for further developmet and construction.

High on the list are bayfront roundabouts, in keeping with recent projects for similar intersections along Tamiami Trail at Fruitville Road, 10th Street and 17th Street.

Tops on the list of proposed priorities are roundabout projects at Main Street and Ringling Boulevard. Just below at No. 2 are roundabout projects at Myrtle Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way.

Further along the list:

Replacement of Coon Key bridge just east of St. Armands Circle;

Phase two of a proposed remake of Ringling Boulevard to better connect cyclist traffic from Lime Avenue to Pineapple Avenue. Phase one with restriping and plastic bollards is expected to coincide with Legacy Trail’s northernmost phase opening in downtown in March;

A multiuse trail on School Avenue between Webber Street and Datura Street.

Raised crosswalks in St. Armands Circle.

The meeting is planned for 9 a.m. at City Hall, 1565 First St.