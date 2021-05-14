Gas leak temporarily closes lanes of Ringling Causeway

The road has since reopened, but the Sarasota Police Department advised motorists to expect delays after a gas leak on Bird Key blocked traffic onto the barrier islands.
The westbound lanes of John Ringling Causeway have reopened after closing because of a gas leak near Bird Key Park, the Sarasota Police Department announced today.
The police department announced the closure at 1:57 p.m., advising motorists to expect delays if they are traveling to St. Armands Circle, Lido Beach or beyond. The post said the gas leak occurred at a nearby construction site.
The department announced the lanes had reopened at 2:25 p.m. and continued to advise motorists to be prepared for traffic in the area.