Sarasota Jeep Club turns 1

Members of the Sarasota Jeep Club celebrated the organization's one-year anniversary July 23 with a special gathering at Ken Thompson Park in Sarasota.

Club founder Matt Bruback said the organization has grown to nearly 1,600 members since he started it.

At the suggestion of club member Tom Macy, during the get-together, owners of the 61 Jeeps in attendance circled up to spell out "Jeep" with their vehicles.

For more information about the club, visit sarasotajeepclub.com.