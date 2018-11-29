Sarasota Holiday Parade brings Saturday street closings

Traffic in downtown will yield to Santa Claus and his friends this weekend, for a few hours anyway.

The annual Downtown Sarasota Holiday Parade heads down Main Street beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday, and road closures begin 12 hours earlier and will last until early Sunday morning.

There will be several vehicle tow away zones and street closure notices in effect for the following times:

9 a.m. Saturday– 12:30 a.m., Sunday: Main Street closed from U.S. 301 to Orange Avenue

11 a.m. Saturday – 12:30 a.m., Sunday: Main Street closed from Orange Avenue to U.S. 41

12 p.m. Saturday – 12:30 a.m., Sunday: Audubon Place closed from Main Street to Fruitville Road

12 p.m. Saturday – 12:30 a.m., Sunday: Fletcher Avenue closed from Main Street to Fruitville Road

12 p.m. Saturday – 12:30 a.m., Sunday: Wallace closed from Main Street to Fruitville Road

12 p.m. Saturday – 12:30 a.m., Sunday: East Avenue closed from Fruitville Road to Ringling Boulevard

12 p.m. Saturday – 12:30 a.m., Sunday: School Avenue closed from Main Street to Fruitville Road

2:30 p.m. Saturday – 12:30 a.m., Sunday: Lemon Avenue closed from First Street to Main Street

3 p.m. Saturday – 12:30 a.m., Sunday: Gulfstream Avenue closed from U.S. 41 to McAnsh

7 p.m.: Sarasota Holiday Parade begins