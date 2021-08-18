City revises historic preservation application

This month, as property owners sought a local historic designation for two 1920s Burns Court bungalows that are already recognized on the National Register of Historic Places, two City Commissioners were focused on the downside of historic designation.

Although the commission ultimately voted 5-0 to approve the local designation, commissioners Erik Arroyo and Hagen Brody expressed discomfort with the city’s historic preservation policies. Both elected officials said they feared the city wasn’t doing enough to ensure property owners were aware of the consequences of a historic designation.

“I understand that there are a lot of benefits to historic preservation, but there are some challenges that come with it, as well,” Arroyo said.

That’s why, in a 3-2 vote on Aug. 3, the City Commission also moved to revise the information included in the packet for local historic designation applications. The commission directed City Manager Marlon Brown to draft a list of pros and cons for applicants seeking to have a property receive historic designation. The applicant would have to provide a notarized affidavit to the city affirming they received the information.

Brody said he thought the step was important because he did not feel that some applicants had a full sense of the ramifications of a historic designation. Staff detailed the benefits of a historic designation, which can include tax breaks, greater protection against demolition and greater flexibility in complying with building codes. But Brody said the designation also places constraints on a property owner, including limiting the maximum building envelope on a site.

“I just want them to be better informed and fully informed,” Brody said.

Commissioners Liz Alpert and Jen Ahearn-Koch expressed opposition to the proposed changes, questioning the necessity.

“I don’t know why we’re assuming that somebody applying for historic preservation designation doesn’t have as much sense as anybody else who’s applying for anything else,” Alpert said. “Why would we think that they don’t know what they’re doing?”

Ahearn-Koch characterized the affidavit requirement as an unnecessary obstacle, and she said the city should be taking steps to promote its preservation program.

“This is something we don’t require of anyone else,” Ahearn-Koch said. “I don’t know why we would add another step, another barrier, another item in the packet for historic preservation.”

Commissioner Kyle Battie joined Arroyo and Brody in supporting the proposed changes to the application. The new pros and cons list will go to the City Commission for review before the change is finalized.