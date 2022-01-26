Sarasota high school soccer district tournament preview

The Florida High School Athletic Association soccer playoffs have arrived. Here's a breakdown of the sport's district tournaments, which begin this week, for area schools.

Riverview High

The Rams boys (10-0-4) are the top seed in the Class 7A District 8 tournament. They have a first-round bye and will play the winner of Sarasota High (3-9-2) and Venice High (7-6-3) on Feb. 1. With a win, the Rams will advance to the district final, perhaps against No. 2 seed Gulf Coast High (14-4-2).

The Rams girls (8-7-2) will host North Port High (7-10-1) in a first-round game on Wednesday. A win would pit them against top seed Venice High (8-4-3) on Friday.

Sarasota High

Sailors senior Janel Mitchell intercepts a pass against The Out-of-Door Academy. The Sailors are the No. 2 seed in their district.

Coming off a strong regular season, the Sailors girls (11-2-3) are the No. 2 seed in the Class 7A District 8 tournament behind Venice High (8-4-3). They have a first-round bye and will host the Gulf Coast High (9-8-2)/Lehigh High (4-13-2) winner on Friday. Win that game and the Sailors will play Venice or a to-be-determined opponent — perhaps rival Riverview — in the finals Feb. 2.

The Sailors boys (3-9-2) will play at Venice High (7-6-3) in a first-round match on Thursday.

Cardinal Mooney High

The Cougars boys (3-9-3) have a bye in the first round of Class 3A District 9 play and will start with a road game against Fort Meade High (7-3-3) on Friday. Mooney would play the winner of Lake Placid High (9-4-2) and a to-be-determined opponent in the district finals on Tuesday if it advances past Fort Meade.

The girls team (7-6-1) has an easier path. They, too, have a bye in the first round and await the winner of a Thursday match between Avon Park High (4-10-2) and Frostproof High (0-12-2) on Jan. 31. If the Cougars win that game, they will play the winner of Fort Meade (9-7-1) and Lake Placid (12-2-1) in the finals Feb. 3.

Booker High

The Tornadoes boys (6-7) begin their Class 4A District 11 road Thursday with a game against Parrish Community High (9-10-4). If they advance, they will play top seed DeSoto County High (12-1) on Jan. 31.

The girls team (0-9) did not qualify for the district tournament.