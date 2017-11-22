Sarasota High School football coach Brian Ryals has resigned, according to a release from Sarasota County Schools.

Ryals said the resignation was for personal reasons, said Sarasota High Assistant Principal Ryan Chase.

“He’s a very professional person that I really enjoy working with, and we wish him the best.” Chase said.

Ryals will continue working at Sarasota High as First Step outreach coordinator.

Ryals began as coach for the Sarasota High Sailors in 2014. The team finished this year, Ryals’ fourth season as coach, at 5-6.

“We look forward to welcoming a new head coach to build upon our tradition of excellence,” said Sarasota High Principal David Jones in a prepared statement. The school is beginning a national search for a new head coach to lead the Sailors.

“We’re just looking for somebody to learn our traditions, and work with our students to build our program and just to develop these young men into excellent student-athletes,” Chase said.

Interested candidates should submit a cover letter and resume to Chase at [email protected].