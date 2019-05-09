 Skip to main content
Sarasota Thursday, May 9, 2019 1 hour ago

Sarasota High 5 Moments: 05.09.19

by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

1 — Riverview High junior football and basketball player Malachi Wideman verbally committed to Florida State on May 5. Wideman plans to play both sports for the Seminoles. 

2 — Sarasota High sophomore Satchell Norman went 3 for 3 with three doubles and scored a run May 1 in the Sailors' 5-4 home win against Riverview High. 

3 — Former Sarasota High softball player Alexis Johns, a freshman at Florida International, was named to the Conference USA All-Freshman Team on May 7. Johns hit .281 with eight RBIs, stole 12 bases and ended with a .985 fielding percentage. 

4 — Cardinal Mooney High junior pitcher Dylan Robertson threw a shutout with eight strikeouts May 7 in the Cougars' 6-0 district semifinal win against Oasis High. The game was played at Bishop Verot High. 

5 — Sarasota Christian junior pitcher Manny Aguilar threw a complete game, allowing one run with eight strikeouts, May 7 in the Blazers' 4-1 district semifinal home win against Community Christian.  

The Author: Ryan Kohn

I’m the sports reporter for Sarasota and East County and a Missouri School of Journalism graduate. I was born and raised in Olney, MD. My biggest inspirations are Wright Thompson and Alex Ovechkin. My strongest belief is that mint chip ice cream is unbeatable.

