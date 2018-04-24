 Skip to main content
Sarasota Thursday, Apr. 26, 2018 1 day ago

Sarasota High 5 Moments: 04.26.18

by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

1 — Cardinal Mooney High boys senior Eric Martin scored four goals and added two assists on April 19 in the Cougars’ 17-7 lacrosse District 17 championship win against Riverview High.

2 — Booker High senior  Jermaine Ziegler won the 200-meter dash (22.80 seconds) at the Tornadoes’ District 11 meet on April 11.

3 — Sarasota High senior Cameron Claxton committed to Florida State College at Jacksonville's baseball team on April 17.

4 — Cardinal Mooney senior Mason Johnson won the discus throw (118 feet, 11 1/2 inches) on April 10 at the Cougars’ District 7 meet at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal.

5 — Cardinal Mooney High junior Peyton Jula threw five shutout innings on April 23 in the Cougars’ 3-0 baseball win against visiting DeSoto County High.

