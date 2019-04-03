 Skip to main content
Sports
Sarasota Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019 4 hours ago

Sarasota High 5 Moments: 04.04.19

Share
Sarasota High 5 Moments: 04.04.19
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

1 — Sarasota High senior baseball catcher Owen Ayers went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs April 2 in the Sailors' 11-4 road win against Fort Myers High. 

2 — Cardinal Mooney High freshman girls track and field athlete Jenna Santiago won the 800-meter run (2:28.39) March 29 at the Indian Rocks Cavonis Invite at Indian Rocks Christian in Largo. 

3 — Riverview High boys track and field junior Lucas Caragiulo won the 800-meter run (1:58.59) March 30 at the George M. Steinbrenner Invitational at Steinbrenner High in Lutz. 

4 — Riverview High senior boys weightlifter Nate Adams qualified for the state meet, to be held April 13 at Arnold High in Panama City Beach, in the 219-pound class. He lifted a total of 565 pounds in the bench press (295) and clean and jerk (270) at a regional meet March 28 at Charlotte High. 

5 — Sarasota Military Academy boys lacrosse junior Darius Cruz had three goals and four assists April 2 in the Eagles' 11-10 road win against St. Petersburg Catholic. 

The Author: Ryan Kohn

I’m the sports reporter for Sarasota and East County and a Missouri School of Journalism graduate. I was born and raised in Olney, MD. My biggest inspirations are Wright Thompson and Alex Ovechkin. My strongest belief is that mint chip ice cream is unbeatable.

See All Articles by Ryan

Related Stories

Advertisement