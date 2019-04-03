Sarasota High 5 Moments: 04.04.19

1 — Sarasota High senior baseball catcher Owen Ayers went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs April 2 in the Sailors' 11-4 road win against Fort Myers High.

2 — Cardinal Mooney High freshman girls track and field athlete Jenna Santiago won the 800-meter run (2:28.39) March 29 at the Indian Rocks Cavonis Invite at Indian Rocks Christian in Largo.

3 — Riverview High boys track and field junior Lucas Caragiulo won the 800-meter run (1:58.59) March 30 at the George M. Steinbrenner Invitational at Steinbrenner High in Lutz.

4 — Riverview High senior boys weightlifter Nate Adams qualified for the state meet, to be held April 13 at Arnold High in Panama City Beach, in the 219-pound class. He lifted a total of 565 pounds in the bench press (295) and clean and jerk (270) at a regional meet March 28 at Charlotte High.

5 — Sarasota Military Academy boys lacrosse junior Darius Cruz had three goals and four assists April 2 in the Eagles' 11-10 road win against St. Petersburg Catholic.