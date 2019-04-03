Scene & Heard 04.04.19

Saying goodbye

Debbi Benedict, president of the Hermitage Artist Retreat’s board of trustees, announced March 26 that Hermitage Founding Executive Director Bruce E. Rodgers will retire Dec. 31. Rodgers was a member of the original steering committee organized by the Sarasota County Arts Council with co-founders Patricia Caswell and Syd Adler to restore and adapt the five historic buildings that now make up the retreat. He was appointed the first Hermitage executive director in 2005.

Calling all artists

Embracing Our Differences announced in a release March 29 that it now invites artists and writers to submit art and inspirational statements for the 17th annual outdoor art exhibit celebrating diversity. Work from 50 artists, poets and writers will be selected for the exhibit, which opens Jan. 20, 2020, in Bayfront Park. Works should “enrich lives through diveristy,” demonstrate artistic excellence and offer an original take on the theme. Selections will be made by a panel of professional artists, curators and arts educators, who will also evaluate the artwork on how effectively it will read when enlarged to the exhibit’s billboard-size dimensions of 16 x 12.5 feet. Quotations must be 20 words or less. There is no submission fee or limit on the number of entries. Submissions must be submitted online or received no later than Oct. 8.

Try it out

Asolo Repertory Theatre announced March 26 it will hold auditions for its 2019-2020 season on April 10 and 11. Both days of auditions will run from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at the Asolo Rep Rehearsal Hall (inside FSU Center for the Performing Arts),5555 N. Tamiami Trail. The theater company is looking for men and women fitting a variety of descriptions for the company’s upcoming productions of “The Sound of Music,” “Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express,” “The Lifespan of a Fact,” “Into the Breeches!” the world premiere musical “Knoxville,” “Hood: A Robin Hood Musical Adventure” and “ The Great Leap.” Those interested in local auditions should have housing within a 50 mile radius of FSU Center. Rehearsals are scheduled between noon and 10 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. To make an appointment, visit asolorep.wufoo.com/forms/rov7gfz0t0s3zp.