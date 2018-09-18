Vengroff affordable housing project could be revived

The city will waive certain fees for withdrawn development applications in hopes of rekindling an entrepreneur’s interest in building affordable housing near downtown Sarasota.

The City Commission’s actions Monday mean it is possible that Harvey Vengroff will revive his plans to build about 400 apartments on an 8-acre site at 2211 Fruitville Road. Vengroff abandoned the development in January, citing frustrations about the fees associated with building the project.

Although Vengroff formally withdrew the project application, he didn’t give up on the concept altogether. He said he has received four offers to purchase the property for more than $8 million, but before he sold it, he decided to try one more time to see if the workforce housing development was financially feasible.

After Vengroff spoke with city officials, staff drafted a regulatory change designed to eliminate one potential stumbling block. Because the developer withdrew his application, he would have to pay some application and review fees associated with the project for a second time. Those fees totaled just under $40,000, City Manager Tom Barwin said Monday.

The proposed changes would eliminate re-application fees for one year after a developer formally withdraws plans from city consideration. If the developer makes any substantial changes to the plans, the city would charge fees to review those changes.

City Commissioner Hagen Brody, a supporter of the proposal, said he thought the proposal was a fair way to allow a recently abandoned project to pick up where it left off in the city’s review process. As Vengroff revisits his plans for the housing project, Brody said the city should be vigilant about finding opportunities to make it easier to build similar developments.

“As we go along, I hope to kind of remedy some of the issues I see in our code that inhibit affordable housing,” Brody said.

Barwin pointed out that the city had made previously regulatory changes designed to help Vengroff’s plans move forward. One of the biggest remaining obstacles — impact fees associated with new development — is largely under county control. Impact fees are charges designed to account for a project’s impact on local government services, such as the transportation network and parks.

Barwin said the city intends to talk to the county about options for adjusting impact fees for affordable housing projects, but that process will be lengthy and complex.

“The impact fee discussion is another discussion that will take several months to see changes, if there are any,” Barwin said. “It has to be done carefully.”

Vengroff said it’s still uncertain whether the apartment project will ever be built. Despite his previous frustrations with local officials, however, he remained optimistic there was a path toward making the development a reality.

“Maybe with the city’s help and with the county’s help, we can actually provide affordable housing for somebody, for 400 families,” Vengroff said.