County rebate program brings Chi Chi Rodriguez biopic to Sarasota

A new feature documentary about world-famous golfer Chi Chi Rodriguez is slated to be filmed in Sarasota County, thanks in part to the rebate program the county offers to filmmakers.

Puerto Rico was originally planned as a main film site for the documentary, but filmmakers had to find an alternative location after Hurricane Maria devastated the island in September.

About the documentary “This feature documentary focuses on his accomplishments, his struggles and vision, humility, effort and dedication to his family, sport and the love of golf,” the director wrote. Chi Chi Rodriguez himself will appear in the film, playing a game of golf with actor Frankie Muniz and talking about his life and career. Muniz, best known for his role in early 2000s sitcom “Malcolm in the Middle” and a recent appearance on ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars,” will be narrating. Filming for the documentary will likely begin early 2018, according to a producer.

That led them to Sarasota, which offers rebates for production companies that come here and spend money on local assets — everything from the crew, to supplies, to hotel rooms.

“Sarasota County’s rebate/incentive program is one of the primary reasons why we decided on this community as a major location for this project,” writer/director Roberto Alcazar wrote to the commission.

When Florida lost its statewide incentive program for film and other media in late 2012, Sarasota County’s rebate program, which started in late 2011, became even more appealing to filmmakers.

“We’re like the Little Engine That Could,” said Director of Sarasota County’s Film and Entertainment Office Jeanne Corcoran. “We will stand on our own two feet for as long as we might have to.”

The program Corcoran describes as “fairly modest and very conservative” offers partial repayment for dollars spent in Sarasota County on film or entertainment projects.

The program has changed slightly in recent years, to include more safeguards against applicants “double-dipping,” or getting reimbursed for the same thing another program will repay them for, and to include repayment for hotel rooms, which weren’t originally included in the program. Corcoran called it a “good, straightforward program.”

Typically, applicants can ask for rebates for 20% of the money they spent in Sarasota County to produce their project, up to $25,000.

Overall, the rebate program that had a $12.4 million economic impact on Sarasota County in fiscal year 2017, which ended Sept. 30. According to Corcoran, for every rebate dollar that was paid that year, Sarasota County received $6 back in the community, adding up to a return on investment for the program of 600%.

“It’s tailored to these smaller-budget projects,” Corcoran said. Projects like reality shows, biographies, student films, single episodes of shows and even photoshoots for magazines or catalogues, to name a few of the things that keep bringing Sarasota County to the (sometimes) big screen.

Contrary to the low-budget productions that usually find a home in Sarasota County, “Bullfighter on the Green” is an approximately $1 million production. Therefore, the Film and Entertainment Office asked the County Commission on Nov. 14 to raise the rebate cap from $25,000 to $80,000, which was approved.

To get the full $80,000, the filmmakers will have to spend a total of $400,000 in Sarasota County. After production is wrapped, they will have to apply in writing and go through an audit from county staff before receiving any money.

Additionally, a film like this is a good way to attract more people to the area, Corcoran said, in the film industry or otherwise.

“It means jobs, it means money into local pockets, and it means exposure and visibility for Sarasota County overall.”