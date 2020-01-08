Golden Gate Point project sparks parking concerns

As a developer plans a four-unit residential project in Golden Gate Point, some residents in the waterfront neighborhood are worried how the new building will affect parking in the area.

On Dec. 30, 509 Golden Gate Point Ltd. filed a site plan for a condominium at that address called En Pointe. The plans call for a four-story structure with eight parking spaces on the ground level and one unit on each floor above that. The building would replace a one-story, four-bedroom home in the interior of Golden Gate Point. The developer estimated the construction value of the project at $5 million.

Prior to submitting the site plan to the city, the developer held a community workshop to discuss the proposal. According to notes from the Dec. 13 meeting, multiple questions from those in attendance focused on the parking situation in the neighborhood.

A representative for the developer noted the plans include two parking spaces for each residence as required by the city code. The development team said five public street parking spots were available for guests.

But questioners continued to express concern about potential parking issues. One speaker said parking issues were exacerbated in the area during season. Another said the presence of workers, such as air conditioning specialists or plumbers, created parking challenges during daytime hours.

“Vendors could be there for hours or half a day,” the workshop minutes state. “I think that this [is] a concern for all of us.”

This isn’t the first time residents have indicated they’re worried about parking in Golden Gate Point, particularly as it relates to new developments in the neighborhood. In April 2019, Golden Gate Point Association President Joan Lovell pointed to three planned residential projects in the area and said growth was exacerbating parking concerns.

“Our zoning code allows development without addressing the need for additional on-site parking for guests and tradespeople,” Lovell said. “There are limited public parking spaces on Golden Gate Point, and when built out under current zoning, everyday living will become challenging.”

Through spokeswoman Jan Thornburg, the city declined to make a staff member available to discuss parking in Golden Gate Point. In an email, Thornburg said planning staff intends to review parking regulations citywide and make recommendations later this year.

In a previous interview, Parking Manager Mark Lyons said the city would attempt to tailor its recommendations to specific portions of the city. Although residents sometimes advocate for requiring more on-site parking spaces, Lyons said planning professionals and developers make arguments in favor of more relaxed parking requirements. Lyons said the city would take all perspectives into consideration.

Architect Brent Parker, who lives in Golden Gate Point and designed multiple buildings in the neighborhood, doesn’t share some of his neighbors’ concern about the parking supply.

“There is enough parking, provided buildings continue to provide the required two parking spaces per unit,” Parker said.

Parker was also involved in the process of designing the streetscape in Golden Gate Point; he said planners sought to provide a sufficient parking supply while creating an environment that provided comfort for pedestrians and drivers alike. According to the city, there are 139 on-street parking spaces in the neighborhood.

Parker acknowledged the neighborhood can get crowded during the day between workers and delivery vehicles, but he didn’t see a lack of parking as a pressing issue.

“We could have built more parking, but then there would have been more asphalt, and that takes away from the ambiance,” Parker said.