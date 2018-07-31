Developer plans Golden Gate Point condo

Another condominium tower is in the works in an upscale residential district near downtown Sarasota.

On July 25, WB Golden Point LLC filed an application with the city for a nine-story, 20-unit condo building at 111 Golden Gate Point. The project, called Evolution, will have eight levels of residences above first-story parking, according to the application documents.

The application documents on file with the city for the Evolution project include this scanned rendering of the building.

The application lists WB Golden Point as the contract purchaser for the 35,916-square-foot property. Mark Sultana, an architect with DSDG Architects, is listed as the agent for the developer. Sultana could not be reached for comment on the project.

The property at 111 Golden Gate Point was previously slated for a four-story, eight-unit townhome development called Allure.